Strong scientic base India built over the years helped in overcoming COVID-19, says Drugs Controller General of India

November 19, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, said on Sunday, that the strong scientific base that India built over the years helped the country overcome challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering the 31st convocation address of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) at Manipal, he said that the strong scientific background made India export vaccines developed against COVID-19. India bore COVID-19 challenges due to team work, he said.

“Be always grounded in science. The ways science has demonstrated its utility is mindbogling. When COVID-19 struck, no one was prepared for it. India managed the pandemic in a better way than many developed countries in the world because we had a very strong science background and foundation,” he said.

The rapid development and widespread deployment of vaccines, diagnostic tools, PPE kits, and devices stood as a testament to the prowess of science, he said.

“Develop a strong network by building a team. It will yield results in future,” he told the graduating and outgoing students of MAHE.

“Learn from history to visualise the future. Don’t shy away from taking risks when going out of the protected environment,” the told the students, advising them to be prepared to face downfalls in life while aiming for high.

H. S. Ballal, the Pro-Chancellor, Ranjan R. Pai, President, MAHE Trust and also Chairman-Manipal Education & Medical Group, M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor and others were present.