Stroke health awareness sand art sculpture unveiled in Malpe

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 29, 2022 23:54 IST

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, observed World Stroke Day by unveiling a sand art sculpture on stroke health awareness at Malpe beach in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To mark the World Stroke Day, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, unveiled a ‘Stroke Health Awareness’ sand art sculpture at Malpe beach on Saturday, October 29.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of KMC Manipal, Sharath K. Rao, said stroke occurs when blood clots in the brain and this results in that particular part becoming inoperative. Nearly 33% of people die, while another 33% suffer permanent disability. A balanced diet and exercise play an important role in controlling this.  

Dr. Rao said if a person with symptoms of stroke is brought to the hospital within 4.5 hours then there is good chance of complete recovery.

At the KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, a stroke awareness talk for first responders namely the city bus drivers, conductors and autorickshaw drivers was held.

This awareness programme was inaugurated by Vice President of of MACO Cooperative Society Shekar Deralakatte and the president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association Jayasheela Adyanthaya.  

To educate people about strokes, a QR link will be placed in 5,000 autorickshaws and 500 city buses. By scanning this QR code, people can watch an informative video about strokes, which was digitally released on Saturday.

