Striped hyena, wild dog give birth to young ones at Pilikula

A striped hyena at the Pilikula Biological Park has given birth to two cubs, for the first time in the park, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

Striped hyenas under captivity conceiving and giving birth to cubs is very rare, he said.

The park had a male and female hyenas brought from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, also known as Vandalur Zoo, in Chennai. With the new born, their numbers have now increased to four.

Mr. Bhandary said that a wild dog at the park has given birth to eight pups. Earlier, the same wild dog had given birth to 10 pups. Their numbers in the park have now risen to 29.

Earlier, the park had got four wild dogs under the animal exchange programme from Visakhapatnam zoo.