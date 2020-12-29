Striped hyena, wild dog give birth to young ones at Pilikula

A striped hyena at the Pilikula Biological Park has given birth to two cubs, for the first time in the park, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.
Striped hyenas under captivity conceiving and giving birth to cubs is very rare, he said.
The park had a male and female hyenas brought from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, also known as Vandalur Zoo, in Chennai. With the new born, their numbers have now increased to four.
Mr. Bhandary said that a wild dog at the park has given birth to eight pups. Earlier, the same wild dog had given birth to 10 pups. Their numbers in the park have now risen to 29.
Earlier, the park had got four wild dogs under the animal exchange programme from Visakhapatnam zoo.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath