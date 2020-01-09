Strike: Life in DK remains unaffected

Life remained unaffected in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Wednesday owing of the nationwide bundh called by several trade unions. City buses plied as usual. Shops, business establishments, and educational institutions were open. Members of AITUC, CITU, and INTUC assembled at the Town Hall and carried out demonstrations against the Union government.
They demanded that the Centre stop implementing policies that favoured capitalists. Protests were also held at Belthangady and other places in the district.
