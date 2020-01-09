Mangaluru

Strike: Life in DK remains unaffected

Business goes on as usual at Central market in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Business goes on as usual at Central market in Mangaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

more-in

Life remained unaffected in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Wednesday owing of the nationwide bundh called by several trade unions. City buses plied as usual. Shops, business establishments, and educational institutions were open. Members of AITUC, CITU, and INTUC assembled at the Town Hall and carried out demonstrations against the Union government.

They demanded that the Centre stop implementing policies that favoured capitalists. Protests were also held at Belthangady and other places in the district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 12:08:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/strike-life-in-dk-remains-unaffected/article30517445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY