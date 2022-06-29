Strict vigil to prevent cow slaughter during Bakrid: Prabhu Chavan

Superintendents of Police and police unit heads across State to set up checkposts at prominent areas

Vigil will be heightened across the State during Bakrid on July 10 so that no cow will land up in abattoirs, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Prabhu B. Chavan on Wednesday.

Laying the foundation stone for the district goshala at Ramakunja village in Kadaba taluk, Mr. Chavan said he has asked district Superintendents of Police and police unit heads across the State to set up checkposts at prominent areas. “I had discussion on this issue with the Home Minister too. All Deputy Directors of Animal Husbandry Department and other staff have been asked to be on alert. No cow should land up at abattoirs on Bakrid,” he said.

Following enactment of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Minister said the State government is taking steps to set up goshalas in every district and protect cows.

700 cases

The Minister said the State government was strictly enforcing the Act. As many as 15,000 cows have been rescued so far and 700 cases have been booked. All districts now have animal helpline and over a lakh calls were made in the last eight months. The Pashu Sanjeevini ambulance will shortly be operational in all taluks, he added.

Commending the State Government for its steps in enforcement of the Act and protecting cattle, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the State government is set to open 100 new goshalas in the State this year. The goshala in Ramakunja will be model, he said.