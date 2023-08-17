Strict action sought against groups that prevent other community traders from setting up stalls in temple fairs

August 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District ‘Jatra’ (temple fairs) Traders Coordination Committee on Thursday asked the State government to take strict action against groups that threaten traders from non-Hindu communities against setting up stalls during temple fairs.

Talking to reporters here, committee honorary president Sunil Kumar Bajal said some groups are trying to create an atmosphere of fear by putting up boards during temple fairs stating that traders from other communities should not set up stalls.

“On Wednesday, traders from one community were barred from setting up stalls outside a religious place in Marvanthe (in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district). We brought to the notice of authorities the recent (2021) judgment of apex court that permits all traders to operate outside the premises of religious institutions. Then traders from another community were allowed to set up stalls,” Mr. Bajal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the temple fairs begin in different parts of the twin districts, there will be calls by communal forces to bar non-Hindus from setting up stalls outside temples. “This is nothing but moral policing. Government should take stern action against such groups. The newly formed anti-communal wing of the city police should deal with such groups,” said B.K. Imtiyaz, honorary president of Dakshina Kannada Street Vendors Welfare Association.

Mr. Bajal said the jatra traders earn their living by selling items during jatras and Urs. These traders also contribute towards generating good revenue for the religious institution which conducts fairs. Jatra or Urs is a festive occasion and these fairs fosters harmony. Government should not allow any group to pressurise traders of one community to work against traders from other community.” If the government fails to take effective action, the committee will be forced to launch an agitation against forces that are trying to create unrest.

“In the past, the divisive forces had a say as they had their own government. The new government, which vows to uphold secular values, should take effective steps against divisive forces,” Mr. Bajal said.

Hindu traders

On the other hand, president of Karnataka Rajya Hindu Jaatra Vyaparasthara Sangha, Mahesh Shekar Das, claimed that allowing non-Hindus to have stalls outside temple premises violates the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act.

“The Act clearly states no property or other activities outside the temple should involve non-Hindus. Hence, only Hindu traders should be allowed to have stalls,” Mr. Das said and added, “If non-Hindus are to be allowed then changes should be brought to bring non-Hindu religious institutions under the purview of the Act,” he said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.