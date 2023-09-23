Strict action against unisex salons if guidelines are not followed: Police Commissioner

September 23, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Friday warned unisex salons of strict action if they failed to take trade licence and follow other guidelines laid down by the government.

In a statement, Mr. Agrawal asked unisex salons to install CCTV cameras at the reception area and also at the entrance. These salons should maintain record of all the customers. Police verification of all their employees should also be done.

Mr. Agrawal said in light of complaints about illegal activity in the salons, the city police carried out surprise checks at 14 salons on Thursday evening and on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.