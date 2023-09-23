ADVERTISEMENT

Strict action against unisex salons if guidelines are not followed: Police Commissioner

September 23, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Friday warned unisex salons of strict action if they failed to take trade licence and follow other guidelines laid down by the government.

In a statement, Mr. Agrawal asked unisex salons to install CCTV cameras at the reception area and also at the entrance. These salons should maintain record of all the customers. Police verification of all their employees should also be done.

Mr. Agrawal said in light of complaints about illegal activity in the salons, the city police carried out surprise checks at 14 salons on Thursday evening and on Friday morning.

