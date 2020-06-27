Stretch of NH 73closed to enable civil work

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Friday ordered the closure of Bantwal-Mudigere National Highway 73 (earlier NH 234) between BC Road and Jakribettu in Bantwal to facilitate concreting a carriageway as a part of four-laning work.

Consequently, light vehicles, including route buses, would have to operate via Bantwal Town while very heavy vehicles have to run via Uppinangady and Guruvayanakere.

The closure became effective on Friday and it would be in place till July 18, said a notification.

Ms. Rupesh said that the closure of the portion of the highway was necessary to allow concreting as well as curing. The National Highways division of the Public Works Department has taken up the work of road widening from km 20 to km 40. Residents and road users in the area had been complaining of that the stretch of the road had become slushy ever since it started raining. Several goods vehicles got stuck in the mud during the period forcing the administration to close the stretch for vehicular traffic.