Strengthening work of Parashurama Statue at theme park comes to abrupt halt following protests

Allegations were being made that the statue was not fully made of bronze and the park was hurriedly inaugurated in Karkala taluk before elections

October 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The top portion of the Parashurama statue at the Parashurama Theme Park, Bailoor, was removed in the process of dismantling the statue and strengthening its structure on Monday, October 10, in Karkala Taluk, Udupi district.

The work on strengthening the Parashurama statue at the Parashurama Theme Park in Bailoor, Karkala taluk, has come to an abrupt halt after people protested against the work during the beginning of this week.

A brainchild of the then Minister and presently Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, the theme park on Ummikal Hills off Karkala, was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a hurry in January this year. Defeated Congress candidate in the Karkala Assembly constituency Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty last month had alleged corruption in the project and said the statue was not fully made of bronze.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari told The Hindu that a technical report by Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management had recommended strengthening of the statue after a thorough study. Accordingly, the District Nirmithi Kendra, that had undertaken the project, began the strengthening process. Mr. Sunil Kumar too supported the move.

The foot part of the statue was found to be weak and was incapable of bearing the heavy weight of the statue. To strengthen it, the statue had to be dismantled part by part and initially the head part was removed on Monday, October 9, she said. The work however had to be stopped following protests by some people. This led to social media posts the statue has become headless.

Ms. Vidyakumari also said that the bow in Parashurama’s hands was away from his head while under mythology, it should have been closer to his head. Being closer or attached to the head would also enhance protection from lightening, she said.

District in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar had visited the park last month and said it required to complete a project like a theme park. The work was hastened when the elections were round the corner to mislead people. She would do everything to set right the issue as per the law.

