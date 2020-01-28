Strengthening the bond between Uttarakhand, State

About 50 youths representing different youth organisations in Uttarakhand, through its Nehru Yuva Kendra, participated in a Youth Exchange Programme between January 24 and January 27 in Dakshina Kannada district.

A dialogue with the representatives was organised at the auditorium of the Information and Public Relations Department here on Monday, in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra, National Service Scheme and Yenepoya University.

The programme was intended to strengthen the bond between the residents of Uttarakhand and Karnataka by knowing their languages, culture, lifestyle, education and other aspects of social life.

The representatives vividly described the rich natural beauty of the coastal district and the life here, while Anup, one of the representatives, sung “Sojigada Sooji Mallige”, a Kannada folk song. Another member, Jyothi, wore the traditional costume of her State and explained its significance. All the representatives shared the experience they had gained during the programme on the occasion.

During the four-day district tour, the representatives visited many places of importance in Mangaluru, including Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, Ullal Syed Madani Dargah, St. Aloysius Chapel, Attur Chapel and the beaches. The team also participated in the Republic Day celebrations at Alvas College, Moodbidri, on Sunday, besides visiting the Yakshagana Study Centre at Alvas.

They met Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday.

Kendra district convener Raghuveer Suterpet, District Information Officer B.A. Khader Sha, Yenepoya University’s NSS coordinator Ashwini Shetty and others were present at Monday’s programme.