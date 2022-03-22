Street vendors seek Govt. intervention

The Federation of Street Vendors and Festival Traders on Monday urged the State Government to intervene in the matter of embargo imposed by temple management committees on Muslim vendors during temple fairs and festivals.

Federation general secretary Mohammed Arif told reporters in Udupi that Muslim vendors did not ever hurt feelings of Hindus and they did not support the March 17 bandh organised in protest against the High Court judgment on hijab.

They always had a cordial relationship with Hindu brethren and undertook vending for their livelihood.

Successive prohibition on Muslim vendors that started from the Suggi Mari Pooje of Kaup Hosa Mari Gudi temple, will affect vendors hard. While such prohibitions are not called for, vendors assure that they will continue to maintain cordial relationship with all communities, he said.