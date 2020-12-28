Street lamps on Pumpwell Flyover yet to light up

Street lights had not worked since the flyover was thrown open and driving on the curve-shaped stretch during night is dangerous, says activist

Though it has been nearly a year since the Pumpwell Flyover at the junction of NH 66 and NH 75 was thrown open for traffic, the street lights installed on it are yet to be turned on.

Light poles on this nearly a one-kilometre-long flyover and its ramps are placed in a way that lamps on both the sides will not only throw light on the flyover but also the service roads on both the sides that connect the roads that lead traffic in and out of the city.

A ride through the flyover early on Sunday morning revealed that none of the street lights had been switched on. Neither were street lights on the median between Karnataka Bank Head Office and Nantoor Circle. Only those between Fisheries College and the flyover were working.

Social activist G.K. Bhat said that street lights had not worked ever since the flyover was thrown open to traffic in January.

The flyover is curved in shape that demands lighting during nights for safe driving.

Though there have been a few road accidents on the flyover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities have not taken steps to turn on the street lights. In August, three students had a miraculous escape after a car bound for Kasaragod in Kerala overturned on the flyover at night.

Mr. Bhat said that he wrote to Project Director of NHAI in Mangaluru Shishu Mohan highlighting, among others, the need to illuminate the flyover.

“I even met him personally to explain about the problem faced by motorists,” he said and added that he has brought this issue to notice of MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also.

“The NHAI officials were washing off their hands saying that they were not in position to instruct the firm that collects toll for traffic on the stretch. This was a lame excuse for not turning on the street lights,” he said.

A phone call made to Mr. Mohan and SMS sent to him remained unanswered. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj said that the city police will take up the issue with NHAI.