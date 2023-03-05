Stray animal caretaker Rajani Shetty receives Mangaluru Press Club award

March 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Animal lover and caretaker Rajani Shetty from Ballabagh in the city, who feeds about 800 street dogs daily and takes care of other stray animals, received this year’s Mangaluru Press Club award at a function here on Sunday.

The award was given away during the annual Press Club Day organised jointly by the Mangaluru Press Club, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and Patrika Bhavan Trust.

Ms. Shetty has been given the award in recognition of her work in taking care of stray animals in the last 22 years. Every day, Ms. Shetty cooks about 60 kg of rice and chicken waste. She moves with one of her two daughters on the scooter to feed stray animals in different parts of the city. Her first round of serving starts at 5.30 a.m., followed by second round at 9.30 a.m. and third round at 1 p.m. She has been keeping a part of her income for feeding of stray animals. Ms. Shetty, on a few occasions, has rescued stay dogs trapped in open wells.

Receiving the award, Ms. Shetty said that she has faced lot of opposition for her feeding street dogs in the last 22 years. “I have overcome the opposition to continue feeding these dogs. Like humans, these dogs also have the right to live,” she said. With the support and encouragement of animal lovers she continues to feed street dogs, Ms. Shetty said.

The award was presented by actor Rupesh Shetty, Karnataka Madhyama Academy president K. Sadashiva Shenoy was present.

Senior cardiologist and founder of Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD) Foundation Padmanabha Kamath handed over an ECG machine each to the Belthangady and the Moodbidri Taluk units of Working Journalists’ Union on the occasion. Dr. Kamath said the foundation has planned to deliver ECG machines to every village in Kadaba taluk. These ECG machines were helping in quick detection of cardiac problems of those in inaccessible areas and who needed necessary treatment at the earliest, he said.