Storytelling makes life beautiful to live, says Vasudhendra

Author Vasudhendra with students and others at Alva’s College during a literary programme jointly organised by Vulcan Learning Collective and Philocaly in Moodbidri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 28, 2022 20:08 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:09 IST

Author Vasudhendra, on Wednesday, said that storytelling is a pious and democratic act as it serves humanity making it beautiful to live.

He was addressing students at a literary programme jointly organised by Vulcan Learning Collective and Philocaly, a forum of the Department of PG studies in English, at Alva’s College in Moodbidiri.

Mr. Vasudhendra said that since human evolution, language has played a pivotal role in storytelling. The struggle to claim supremacy among human beings also aided in the form of storytelling. Stories emerge from a bigger canvas to connect the dots of human relationship, he said.

Humility, empathy, having multiple perceptions, eye for details and listening skills are some of qualities a budding writer should possess, he said and added that being extremely passionate helps in narrating good stories.

College principal Kurian said that it is sad that linguistic and literary abilities of people are being overlooked.

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva attended the programme.

Sathwik of Vulcan Learning Collective, forum coordinator Winston D’Souza and others were present.

