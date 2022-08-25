Story of Rani Abbakka on DD National on Sunday

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 25, 2022 23:14 IST

In the weekly series “Swaraj-Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha“ on freedom fighters on DD National channel, the story on Rani Abbakka, who fought against the Portuguese from Ullal, will be featured on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Persons who tweeted about this include Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has asked people not to miss the episode.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje tweeted: “Rani Abbakka, the first Tuluva Queen of Ullal, had ferociously repelled the Portuguese and combated their repeated onslaught to seize the wealthy Ullal. She was hailed as Abhaya Rani for her boldness.”

CEO of Prasara Bharati, Mayank Agrawal, has also tweeted about the episode.

The first of the episode of Swaraj was telecast on August 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at Parliament Library in New Delhi for the special screening. Among the stories related to Karnataka that has been featured include that of Vijayanagara Empire, which was telecast on August 21. This episode was telecast again on August 25 at 1 p.m.

