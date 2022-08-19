Stoppage for trains at Avadi
Train Nos 12685/ 12686 MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express has been provided with stoppage at Avadi on an experimental basis for a period of six months.
Train No 12686 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, journey commencing from Mangaluru Central on Saturday, will arrive at Avadi at 6.58 a.m. on Sunday and leave at 7 a.m. the same day.
Train No 12685 MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express, journey starting from MGR Chennai Central on Sunday, will arrive at Avadi at 4.48 p.m. and leave at 4.50 p.m. the same day, a Southern Railway release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.