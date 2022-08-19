Mangaluru

Stoppage for trains at Avadi

Train Nos 12685/ 12686 MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express has been provided with stoppage at Avadi on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

Train No 12686 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, journey commencing from Mangaluru Central on Saturday, will arrive at Avadi at 6.58 a.m. on Sunday and leave at 7 a.m. the same day.

Train No 12685 MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Superfast Express, journey starting from MGR Chennai Central on Sunday, will arrive at Avadi at 4.48 p.m. and leave at 4.50 p.m. the same day, a Southern Railway release said.


