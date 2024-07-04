ADVERTISEMENT

Stop construction work till end of monsoon: MCC

Published - July 04, 2024 07:58 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In the light of death of a labourer in mudslide at a construction site here on Wednesday, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand said no construction work should be undertaken in the city till the end of monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Anand said there is a forecast of heavy rains and the India Meteorological Department has been issuing red, orange, and yellow alerts for the city. By undertaking excavation and construction work without appropriate safety measures, there have been instances of landslips, which have harmed human lives and also damaged public properties.

In order to prevent such incidents, a decision has been taken to stop construction work during the monsoon.

In instances where construction work has already commenced, the same should be stopped by taking necessary precautionary steps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Any violation of the order will lead to punitive action against the concerned under the Disaster Management Act, Mr. Anand stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US