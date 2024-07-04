GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stop construction work till end of monsoon: MCC

Published - July 04, 2024 07:58 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In the light of death of a labourer in mudslide at a construction site here on Wednesday, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand said no construction work should be undertaken in the city till the end of monsoon.

In a statement, Mr. Anand said there is a forecast of heavy rains and the India Meteorological Department has been issuing red, orange, and yellow alerts for the city. By undertaking excavation and construction work without appropriate safety measures, there have been instances of landslips, which have harmed human lives and also damaged public properties.

In order to prevent such incidents, a decision has been taken to stop construction work during the monsoon.

In instances where construction work has already commenced, the same should be stopped by taking necessary precautionary steps.

Any violation of the order will lead to punitive action against the concerned under the Disaster Management Act, Mr. Anand stated.

