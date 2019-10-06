‘Stop bull trawling within a week’

The Summer Traditional Fishermen’s Association has given the district administration a week’s deadline to stop mechanised fishing boats from practising bull trawling in Udupi district.

In bull trawling, a net is tied between two mechanised boats and it is dragged for some kilometres to catch fish.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Anand Kharvi, president of the Byndoor unit of the association, said that nearly 50,000 fishermen were dependent on traditional fishing in Udupi. The traditional boats caught fish during the fishing season from August to May.

The association had been regularly urging the Department of Fisheries to stop unscientific fishing such as bull trawling and fishing using lights done by some mechanised boats. But little or no action had been taken by the Department.

This season, the traditional boats could fish only for a week since August as the catch was low. This was because of bull trawling done by some mechanised boats (excluding deep-sea trawlers) from Malpe Fisheries Harbour within 12 nautical miles from the shore.

Besides the Department of Fisheries, the association had also brought the matter to the notice of the Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, and the local MLA, Raghupati Bhat. .

A delegation of the association had met the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take action on this matter and the latter had agreed to it.

Hence, the association had decided to give a week to resolve the issue. Should the administration fail in this, the association would lay siege to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Kharvi said.