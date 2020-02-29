Stop abattoir work at Kudroli: Basaravaj

Mangaluru

29 February 2020 21:49 IST

Citing complaints and problems with the proposed modernisation of the abattoir at Kudroli, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Saturday asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to stop the work and take it up only after relocating to another place.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists the and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had been opposing MSCL’s proposed construction of the abattoir at Kudroli at a cost of ₹15 crore. The work was proposed by U.T. Khader, district in-charge Minister and Mangaluru MLA.

During a meeting to review works of MSCL and Mangaluru City Corporation, Mr. Basavaraj said he has received complaints about the proposed work at Kudroli.

“There will be problems if we proceed ahead with it. Stop the work first. The abattoir should be shifted to another location where the construction can be taken up,” he said, and added, “Do not go ahead with this work till I visit the (new) place and clear it.”

Denying any political motive behind the move, the Minister told reporters later that the decision to stop the ongoing works at Kudroli was taken in the best interest of citizens.

“The city needs a good abattoir and it can be done only if this abattoir is moved out. We cannot modernise the abattoir in the limited space available in Kudroli and stop water pollution,” he said. Process was on to find alternative land for the abattoir, he said.

Earlier, a delegation of VHP and BJP activists met Mr. Basavaraj and submitted a memorandum asking him to stop abattoir construction work at Kudroli.