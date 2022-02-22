Hijab controversy: Attack on restaurant of father, brother of girl who moved court

The girl tweeted that goons attacked her brother on Monday night; Malpe police intervened to prevent escalation

The damaged window panes of hotel Bismillah at Malpe in Udupi. The hotel belongs to Hyder Ali, father of Hazra Shifa, one of the six girls who have moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A group of people pelted stones at a restaurant at Malpe in Udupi district, which is owned by the father of one of the six girls from Udupi who have approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The group pelted stones at Bismillah hotel of Hyder Ali, who is the father of Hazra Shifa, a student of Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi, on the night of February 21.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan told The Hindu that a window pane was damaged. One members of the group slapped Saif, son of Mr. Ali, after getting into an argument with him over the hijab controversy around 9.30 p.m. when Mr. Saif was closing the restaurant.

Malpe police rushed to the spot and dispersed the group. A case under unlawful assembly has been registered at Malpe police station.

In a tweet Ms. Shifa said: “My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why ?? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons.” She tagged @UdupiPolice in her tweet.