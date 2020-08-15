Stones thrown at building

Stones were thrown at Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan here causing damage to three window panes on the first floor in the early hours of Friday.

The Bhavan houses the offices of the Department of Minority Welfare, the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation and the Backward Classes Development Corporation. This Bhavan is about 500 m away from the office of the Police Commissioner.

According to a complaint filed by Farooq from the Minority Development Corporation, a few stones and glass pieces were found strewn on the first floor.

The Mangaluru South Police rushed to the spot and checked the footage from the CCTV cameras in the building. They also checked footage from the various CCTV cameras in the area. The police found two persons throwing stones at the building at around 12.30 a.m. and running away from the scene. Efforts are being made to trace them, the police said.