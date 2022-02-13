Stone quarrying activities stopped on Karinja Hills: Minister

A view of the temple dedicated to Parvathi in the middle of the Karinjeshwara Hillock at Karinja in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Operations of three stone quarrying units, which were functioning in the vicinity of Karinja Hills, have been closed after complaints came from residents and others, said Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar here on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Kumar said that the three stone quarrying units were operating in one acre area in Kavala Mudooru and Kavala Padoor villages since 2007. The operators were accused of illegally acquiring 3.28 acres of land and carrying out stone quarrying in an unauthorised manner.

Residents and activists of Hindu Jagrana Vedike expressed concern over the likely damage to Karinjeshwara Temple, which is atop Karinja Hills, and they carried out a protest demonstration. Mines and Geology Department inquired into the issue and then, asked the operators to pay a fine of ₹8.12 crore. As the operators failed in paying fine, the three units were asked to close down their operations in December 2021.

As one of the operators was found continuing stone quarrying even after the death of the original contract holder, Mr. Kumar said that a private complaint has been filed against him before a court in Bantwal.

Mr. Kumar said the Karinjeshwara Temple was situated on an eco-sensitive Karinja Hills. Officials have been directed not to allow any activity in the vicinity of the hills that is likely to cause harm. The State Government will take steps in phases to meet other demands of devotees visiting the temple, he said.