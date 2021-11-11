‘Stone quarrying a threat to Karijeshwara temple’

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Bantwal taluk unit, said here on Wednesday that the stone quarrying in the sorrundings of Karijeshwara temple hill is threatening the safety of the temple.

It will organise a public awareness programme on the temple premises on November 21 to highlight the need to stop the quarrying activities.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, HJV Puttur district unit’s Sampark Pramukh Narasimha Mani said for over several weeks stone quarrying is going in the vicinity of Karinja hills, on which the temple is situated.

“Despite a number of representations to the authorities, quarrying has not been stopped and this is threatening the safety of the hillock. We want the district administration to forthwith stop stone quarrying in the vicinity,” Mr. Mani said.

HJV organisation secretary Jagadish Karanth will take part in the awareness programme.

Meanwhile, the Punjalkatte police have put up banners on the way leading to the temple banning drinking alcohol and other activities that spoils the sanctity of the place.

“If anybody is found indulging in activities that are banned, people can contact (Emergency Response Support System) 112 or call the police station on 08256279375),” it said.