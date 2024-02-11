Stinking State Bank area adorn fresh look with Swacch Mangaluru campaign

February 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State Bank bus terminal area that was stinking of garbage and the retaining wall of Nehru Park abutting the terminal that had become a public urinal adorned a fresh look as volunteers of Swacch Mangaluru Campaign of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission undertook the 5th month’s Shramadan in the locality on Sunday, February 11.

Though Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. did attempt to renovate the bus terminal with new passenger shelters and bays, the area lacked cleanliness. The about 200 metre-long retaining wall had become a public urinal even as parked buses adjacent to it offered people cover from the public gaze. The exit of the bus terminal too had been stinking of urine and other wastes.

Launching the campaign, CREDAI Mangaluru President Vinod Pinto said such campaigns should start from every house. Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda, Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur, MRPL Chief General Manager Manoj Kumar, former MLC, Capt. Ganesh Karnik and others were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professors of Nitte Physiotherapy College, Purushottam, Neha Shetty, and Nityal Kumar led the group of students in removing the illegal banners at the terminal and clearing the pile of trash. Senior volunteers Vittaldas Prabhu, Mehboob, Avinash, Satyanarayana K.V., Shivaram, Balakrishna Bhat, Aniruddha Nayak, and others cleaned the footpaths and cleared the drains off pile of garbage.

Temporary illegal shelters that were posing difficulties to passengers were removed by volunteers Umanath Kotekar, Vasanthi Nayak, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Sunanda Shivaram, Nagesh Saripalla, Kiran Fernandes, Taranath Alva and others.

Retaining wall

The retaining wall that had become an eyesore was cleaned with water from a tanker by Sowraj and Balakrishna Bhat. Later, volunteers Kamalaksha Pai, Sadananda, Mukesh Alva, Tanishk, Babitha Shetty, Prakash S.T., Shoyil, Kedar, Naitik Shetty, and students of A.J. Engineering College gave a white paint coat to the wall. Volunteers would do art work on the wall in the coming days.

Students of the University of Santo Thomas from the Philippines who were visiting Nitte University under professor Charlnes Nermal — Kariz Angel, Jaizle Reyes and Joshua Mendres participated in the Shramadan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.