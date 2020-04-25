Stigma hurts more than infection, says father of infant who recovered from COVID-19

When Hasan* and his family members from Bantwal taluk started their Ramzan fast from Friday, the stigma attached to their family after his 10-month-old son recovered from COVID-19 is still hurting them.

The allegation is that the family had visited Kerala and the child contracted the disease from there.

“It is not true. We did not visit Kerala and none from Kerala visited our home,” Mr. Hasan told The Hindu on Friday.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

“Despite subsequent reports showing my child being negative for COVID-19 and all family members undergoing the mandatory home isolation period (that ends on April 26), the local media and television channels continue to report on us with incorrect information. Our neighbours are worried and we are getting calls about our well-being. More than the trauma of my child having tested positive for COVID-19, the misinformation on our Kerala visit is hurting us a lot more than the infection,” he said.

Mr. Hasan’s son, who had breathing problems, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26 when he was to be discharged from a private hospital following recovery from a breathing problem. The child, his mother and grandmother were put in the isolation ward in the private hospital till April 12 and they were discharged after the child and two others tested negative.

“We still do not understand how our child tested positive,” he said.

Though the child was well at the isolation ward in the hospital, there were reports stating that the child was serious and had been shifted to a different hospital. “My wife and mother received video calls from neighbours and well-wishers and they had to show them that all were in the same hospital and fine,” he said.

Their residence is among the containment zones in the district, where surveillance is on.

He said that he worked at a departmental store in Benglauru. He came to Bantwal on March 24 after his son was admitted to the private hospital due to the breathing problem.

Mr. Hasan, his brother, his elderly father and other family members underwent home quarantine during the period.

The family members are presently undergoing a 14-day quarantine till April 26 following the return of the child, his mother and grandmother.

(*Names of persons have been changed to protect their privacy)