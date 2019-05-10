‘Steps taken to supply drinking water’

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said on Thursday that since water in the Baje dam across the Swarna had reached dead storage level, water was being pumped from the large holes on the riverbed to the dam.

Ms. Korlapati said here that so far water was being supplied once in three days to the city. But this was not possible. Hence, the city had been divided into six zones. Each zone would now receive water once in six days.

A nodal officer each had been appointed for all the 35 wards in the city. People could approach these nodal officers with their complaints.

If necessary, water would be supplied through tankers in water-scarce areas. But even the water supplied through tankers would be restricted to 1,000 litres per house. It would be compulsory for the people to give all details in the trip sheet available with the tanker operator and sign it.

A proposal had been prepared for the rejuvenation of all the old borewells and open wells in Udupi city limits and to remove silt from the Mannu Palla lake in Manipal.

She had directed officers to float tenders for removing silt from the Baje dam across the Swarna. She had also issued directions to carry out a survey and float tenders to remove silt from the rajakaluve (storm-water drains) in the city. She had directed the officers to take up immediate maintenance work of the gates at the Baje dam.

Instruction had been issued to the Task Force to utilise the ₹ 25 lakh released to deal with water scarcity and the balance amount from last year’s grants for immediate works.

Water from the tankers would be supplied to those houses that required tanker water, three days after they receive water from the municipal tap water network.

As there was severe water scarcity in the city, people should not waste or misuse water and cooperate with the staff of Udupi City Municipal Council, Ms. Korlapati said.