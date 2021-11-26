Steps taken to contain illegal sand extraction

MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has taken several steps to contain illegal sand extraction across the district by opening a GPS monitoring centre, round-the-clock control room and mobile squads in the taluk level.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao in a statement here on Thursday said that the GPS monitoring centre will keep tab on the movement of GPS-fitted boats engaged in sand extraction and trucks transporting sand.

The control room with complaint service and violation alert dashboard regarding extraction, transportation and storage has been established with assistance from NIC e-Governance and Mines and Geology Department. The control room may be contacted over Ph: 0820-2950088. Mobile squads too have been constituted at the taluk level to prevent illegal extraction, transportation and storage of sand, Mr. Rao said.

Sand so extracted would be made available to the general public for developmental works through Udupi e-Sand app. People may also register their sand requirements on udupiesand.com, make payment and avail themselves of sand. Mr. Rao urged people to make use of this transparent method of sand distribution.

Sand App contact numbers; 636674588 and 6364024555 (App-related queries) and 6366871888 (Account-related queries), according to the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the district sand monitoring committee.