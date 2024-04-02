Steps being taken to maintain health of police personnel, says Boralingaiah

April 02, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan has directed police unit heads to hold annual health check-ups of the personnel, and also look at their body mass index, and help personnel in maintaining their health and fitness, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) M.B. Boralingaliah in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Police Flag and Welfare Day programme at the District Armed Reserve grounds, Mr. Boralingaiah said police personnel should not compromise on their fitness.

“Physical exercise routine followed during the period of training should be continued while in service. Follow the exercise routine at least four days in a week,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the personnel want to spend their vacation with family they should specifically mention it in their leave application. “Unless for emergency, such applications will be accepted,” he said. Personnel should go on vacation with their family twice a year, he added.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said police personnel have difficult working condition and they work almost throughout the year. Apart from compromising on their physical and mental well being, this gruelling work schedule forces the personnel to stay away from family for several days.

Though the department is taking steps for the well being of the personnel, it is important for the police personnel to take good care of their health and fitness. He regretted THE recent death of five city police personnel because of poor physical and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth read out a report about utilisation of Police Welfare Fund during 2023-24 for treatment expenses of retired police officers, education of children of police personnel and buying spectacles.

He read out the expenses by THE Mangaluru City police, THE Dakshina Kannada Police, and THE Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Retired Inspector Madhusudhan S. Rao received the guard of honour. As many as 52 police personnel, who retired in 2023-24, were felicitated.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector-General Praveen Kumar Mishra and Commandant of KSRP 7th battalion B.M. Prasad took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.