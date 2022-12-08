Stellium Technology and Innovation Centre becomes operational at Alva’s Institute of Engineering Technology

December 08, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stellium Technology and Innovation Centre (STIC) by Stellium Inc., began its operation at Alva’s Institute of Engineering Technology, in Moodbidri on Thursday, after being inaugurated by Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva.

Stellium Inc. CEO Randeep Nambiar in his inaugural address said STIC would be a sight for Indian Industry along with Middle East and Asia specific clients. He told students: “At STIC, we innovate, design, build and deploy solutions; create beyond the tried and tested and we will be serving global and regional markets from our centre,” he added.

Mr. Nambiar further said that with utmost emphasis on innovation, STIC offers a fully functional experience centre equipped with automated conveyor systems, mini warehouse simulations, technology demos and a learning hub. Stellium, in partnership with SAP, Zebra Technologies and Racks and Rollers has operationalised the experience centre at STIC and has expansion plans.

Alva’s Education Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva said, “STIC supports the vision we share at AIET; transformative education by pursuing excellence in Engineering and Management through enhancing skills to meet the evolving needs of the community. We are excited to inculcate the need to think, to innovate and deliver among our students and STIC is an excellent forum for the same.”

Stellium Inc., is a Houston-based management consulting company offering niche solutions in the Suppy chain, Manufacturing and Logistics space. With operations in India, the Middle East and the North America, Stellium has been serving clients worldwide for over a decade.

Young Indians Co-Chair Salome Lobo Pereira, Confederation of Indian Industry-Mangaluru Chapter chairman Gaurav Hegde, AIET principal Peter Fernandes, and others were present.