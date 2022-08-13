Stella Maris Church in Udupi to celebrate golden jubilee on August 15

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Maris Church, Kalmady, in Udupi will celebrate its golden jubilee on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Our Lady of Vailankanni Centre at Kalmady will be officially declared as Udupi Diocesan Shrine on the occasion at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to parish priest Baptist Menezes.

Bishops of various dioceses will be present during the the proclamation and dedication of Our Lady of Vailankanni Center as Diocesan Shrine.

They are Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Emeritus Bishop of Mangaluru, Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shivamogga, Robert Miranda, Bishop of Kalaburgi, Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari, Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Belthangady and Geevarghese Makarios Kalayil, Bishop of Puttur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A car procession of Our Lady of Velankanni will be held on August 14 from Adi Udupi bypass to the church premise. K. Raghupathi Bhat, MLA Udupi, will inaugurate the procession at 2.30 p.m.

The Statue of Our Lady of Vailankanni which had been installed on August 15, 1988 had been donated by Wilson D’Souza and had been brought from Vailankanni Shrine in Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Fr. Menezes said in a release on Saturday that Stella Maris Church is visited by people of all religions. A place of solace to many the church was been inaugurated on February 5, 1972.

Prior to that, the people of Kalmady had to visit St Anne’s Church, Thottam or Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi for their spiritual needs.

Father Charles D’Souza was a native of Kalmady and ordained by Pope John Paul VI. With the combined efforts of Fr D’Souza and faithful of Kalmady, the new church was built.

Bishop of Mangalore declared Stella Maris Church as an independent parish in 1991. For some years the parish was in hands of Jesuit priests.

With many development works, the Jesuit priests took the church to new heights. Some of the development works are construction of much needed cemetery, Grotto for our Lady of Vailankanni etc.

In June, 2012, Fr. Alban D’Souza took charge as parish priest. Inspired by the Noah’s Ark, Fr. D’Souza started to construct a new building of the church in the shape of a boat and also has a bell tower in the shape of a lighthouse, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app