Stella Maris Church in Udupi to celebrate golden jubilee on August 15

Stella Maris Church, Kalmady, in Udupi will celebrate its golden jubilee on August 15.

The Our Lady of Vailankanni Centre at Kalmady will be officially declared as Udupi Diocesan Shrine on the occasion at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to parish priest Baptist Menezes.

Bishops of various dioceses will be present during the the proclamation and dedication of Our Lady of Vailankanni Center as Diocesan Shrine.

They are Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Emeritus Bishop of Mangaluru, Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shivamogga, Robert Miranda, Bishop of Kalaburgi, Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari, Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Belthangady and Geevarghese Makarios Kalayil, Bishop of Puttur.

A car procession of Our Lady of Velankanni will be held on August 14 from Adi Udupi bypass to the church premise. K. Raghupathi Bhat, MLA Udupi, will inaugurate the procession at 2.30 p.m.

The Statue of Our Lady of Vailankanni which had been installed on August 15, 1988 had been donated by Wilson D’Souza and had been brought from Vailankanni Shrine in Tamil Nadu.

Fr. Menezes said in a release on Saturday that Stella Maris Church is visited by people of all religions. A place of solace to many the church was been inaugurated on February 5, 1972.

Prior to that, the people of Kalmady had to visit St Anne’s Church, Thottam or Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi for their spiritual needs.

Father Charles D’Souza was a native of Kalmady and ordained by Pope John Paul VI. With the combined efforts of Fr D’Souza and faithful of Kalmady, the new church was built.

Bishop of Mangalore declared Stella Maris Church as an independent parish in 1991. For some years the parish was in hands of Jesuit priests.

With many development works, the Jesuit priests took the church to new heights. Some of the development works are construction of much needed cemetery, Grotto for our Lady of Vailankanni etc.

In June, 2012, Fr. Alban D’Souza took charge as parish priest. Inspired by the Noah’s Ark, Fr. D’Souza started to construct a new building of the church in the shape of a boat and also has a bell tower in the shape of a lighthouse, the release added.