Steel Secretary visits New Mangalore Port Authority

Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Steel, Sanjay Kumar Singh, visited New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Friday to get a first hand account of the facilities in the Port.

Port Chairman A.V. Ramana welcomed Mr. Singh along with Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath and other senior officials. Mr. Singh visited the Cruise terminal and had a meeting with the Port Officials on various infrastructural aspects of the Port.

The Secretary also reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines/raw materials import and export of iron ore pellets by KIOCL at the Port and discussed in detail the future plans. Mr. Ramana briefed him on the Port’s future plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance the Ease of Doing Business, Green Port Initiatives etc. future expansion programmes, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the Port.

Mr. Singh later had a cruise in Port waters and oversaw the berths and various infrastructural facilities of the Port.