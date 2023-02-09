Steady increase in import of arecanut from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia in last two years

February 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

There has been a steady increase in the import of arecanut from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia in the last nearly two years.

According to statistics provided to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by the Union government, the import of arecanut from Myanmar rose from 7,645.77 tonnes in 2021-22 to 28,589.22 tonnes in the first eight months (April to November) of 2022-23, recording a growth of 273.92%.

The statistics, provided by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel to a questions by Mr. Kateel, reveal the import from Indonesia rose from 6,106.2 tonnes to 11,632.28 tonnes, during the same period. From Sri Lanka, the import grew from 10,446.67 tonnes to 15,114.25 tonnes.

According to the data, the total import of arecanut rose from 25,978.98 tonnes during 2021-22 to 61,452.21 tonnes in the first eight months of 2022-23, an increase of 136.35%.

The Minister replied: “Arecanut is imported from some countries, including Singapore and the U.A.E. However, there has been no import from Bhutan in the last four years, including the current financial year”.

The statistics also reveal there was a negligible quantity of import from Canada during 2019-20 at 1.13 tonnes. Later, there was no import from Canada till November, 2022.

Other countries from where arecanut was imported in the past two years included Maldives, Singapore, Tanzania, the U.A.E., and Nepal.

The import of arecanut is prohibited if the CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value is below ₹251 per kg. “Precisely, the government has imposed a condition of a minimum import price of ₹251 per kg on arecanut to restrict the unabated import and to prevent the entry of inferior arecanut into the domestic market and destabilisation of the domestic prices,” she said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have developed quality standards to restrict the import of low-quality arecanut, the Minister said.

The general secretary of the All-India Areca Growers’ Association, Puttur Mahesh Puchchappady, told The Hindu that if the imports continued steadily it will affect the domestic market in the next two years.

Farmers fear a crash in prices in the domestic market. Hence the Union government should further hike the minimum import price to ₹350 per kg from ₹251 per kg.