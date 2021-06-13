Stationary, phone repair shops to open for a day

The Udupi district administration has allowed opening of stationary and mobile phone accessory shops for one day on June 16 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. to facilitate students community to buy essential material.

In an order issued on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that since online classes are going on, students are in need of stationary as well as mobile phone repair/accessories services. Hence, the decision to allow opening of these shops for a day.

In another statement, Mr. Jagadeesha has urged individuals and organisations not to arrange any functions either to felicitate people or for distribution of food kits. The administration, with relentless efforts and with the cooperation of people, has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 to a considerable extent compared to other districts. Due to this, the district has also been given some relaxations in restrictions.

However, it has been found that organisations and individuals are arranging felicitations and other functions. Distribution of food kits can be carried out individually and not through public programmes. If any one is found organising programmes, stringent action will be initiated against him, he added.