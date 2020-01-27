‘States passing resolutions against CAA are committing a blunder against Constitution’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that States that are adopting resolutions not to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are committing a blunder against the Constitution and exhorted them not to commit such a mistake.

Speaking at the “Jana Jagruthi Samavesha” organised to create awareness on CAA by the Bharatiya Janata Party here, Mr. Singh advised States to desist from doing so. He said that Mahatma Gandhi had asked the then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru to grant citizenship to religious minorities coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Modi-led NDA government at the Centre was only fulfilling the wish of Mahatma Gandhi now, he added.

Mr. Singh brushed aside the charge that Muslims from these three countries were not being offered citizenship stating they were theocratic States representing Islam. In such an event, Muslims in those countries were not subjected to religious persecution, the Minister said. On the other hand, India that respects all religions has been a secular country where all the 72 sects of Islam co-existed, he added.

The Minister said that concerted efforts were being made to create a division between Hindus and Muslims in the name of CAA and urged the BJP cadre to reach out to Muslims to enlighten them about the provisions of the Act.

Muslims assured

Stating that fear was being created among Muslims about the National Register of Citizenship, Mr. Singh said that the Union government was yet to take it up for discussion. “Nobody can touch Indian Muslims and throw them out. If any Muslim faces such a situation, the BJP would stand by him,” he assured. There was no question of snatching away the citizenship of 130 crore people of India, he asserted.

The Minister noted that the Modi-led government has given citizenship to over 600 Muslims, including singer Adnan Sami, who have come over from other countries in the last six years.

About the National Population Register (NPR), Mr. Singh said that the exercise was started in 2010 by the United Progressive Alliance-led government at the Centre. If any resident does not want to give certain details, such a person would not be forced to give them, he said.