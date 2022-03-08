State women’s team champions in Ball Badminton

The women’s team from the State that emerged champions at the 67th national level senior ball badminton championship in the women’s category that concluded on Alva’s Foundation campus in Moodbidri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The team from Indian Railways that emerged champions in the men’s category. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The women’s team from the State and the team from Indian Railways emerged champions at the 67th national level senior Ball Badminton Championship in the women’s and the men’s category, respectively, that concluded on Alva’s Foundation campus in Moodbidri on Sunday.

In a nail-biting final, the women’s team from the host beat the Tamil Nadu team 35-22 and 35-26. Of the 10 team members representing the State, seven were from Alva’s Education Foundation.

In the men’s category, Indian Railways’ team defeated the Kerala team in the finals 35-21, 30-35 and 35-18.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in the men’s doubles 35-27 and 25-19, while Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in the women’s doubles 35-17 and 35-28. The team from Andhra Pradesh defeated Karnataka 35-31 and 35-22 in the mixed doubles.

Teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Canara Bank bagged the third to eighth places, respectively, in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Andhra Pradesh secured the third place, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, Puducherry, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

The five-day tournament was jointly organised by Alva’s Education Foundation and the Ball Badminton Association of Karnataka at Moodbidri.