State to host next Khelo India, says Minister

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda has said that Karnataka will host the next Khelo India.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day 81st All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on January 4 he said that the Government is committed to promote sports activities in the State.

As many as 75 sports students are being groomed in the State to take part in the next Olympics, he said.

The Minister said that sports persons get 2 per cent job reservation in government departments.

Olympian M.R. Poovamma was felicitated on the occasion.

Adesh Yadav, Arif Ali and Ram Vinod Yadav who created new meet records in 10,000 m race were presented with cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 respectively. Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri sponsored the cash prize.

Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University who is studying BSc in Alva’s College, Moodbidri clocked 29.15.46 sec bettering the previous record of Narendra Prathap Singh by 26.73 sec.

Arif Ali of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Uttar Pradesh who came second on the track clocked 29.18.82 sec., Ram Vinod Yadav of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur finished the line in 29.27.45 sec.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya presided over. Moobdiri-Mulky MLA Umanatha A Kotian Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar participated.

The championship is being held under the auspices of Mangalore University and Alva’s Education Foundation.