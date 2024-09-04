ADVERTISEMENT

State-of-the-art drone put to operation by Mangaluru police

Published - September 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal receiving the drone from officers of Mangaluru Smart City on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Mangaluru City Police on Wednesday started using Ideaforge Drone Q6, a state-of-art drone, which will enhance the capacity of police in law and order, and traffic management.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press note, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the city police have successfully integrated the new drone system. This was procured through Mangalore Smart City Limited.

Mr. Agrawal said the new drone system will be useful for the city police, more so during protests and city-wide celebrations. Seven city police officers have been trained and certified as drone pilots. This will ensure effective deployment of drones for various operations. This new system will significantly boost efforts of city police to ensure safety and security of citizens.

The drone was handed over on Tuesday in the presence of representatives of original equipment manufacturer, after following requisite regulations and procedures, Mr. Agrawal stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US