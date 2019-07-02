State-of-the-art cancer unit to be set up at Wenlock Hospital

District in-charge Minister U.T. Khader on Monday said that the government will establish a state-of-the-art cancer treatment unit at the District Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the hospital’s Arogya Raksha committee here, the Minister said that a cardiac unit too would be established at the hospital in association with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Besides, Wenlock Hospital would get a 36-bed intensive care unit, Mr. Khader said and added that Mangalore Smart City Ltd. has agreed to provide ₹ 3 crore for the ₹ 25-crore for an ICU unit in the new Department of Medicine.

Ayushman Bharat

Earlier, chairing a meeting on Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka schemes at the Zilla Panchayat, Mr. Khader asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to create awareness about the benefits of the schemes among the general public. There have been instances of confusion in hospitals and among the public due to lack of awareness, he said.

Mr. Khader said that those with BPL cards are eligible for treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh and those with APL cards up to ₹ 1.5 lakh a year.

Health specialist with Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Trust Manjunath said that emergency treatment and operations are being given preference under these schemes with beneficiaries coming under the respective district hospitals. If the government hospitals do not have the required facility, they have to recommend patients to private hospitals. Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu, vice-president Kasthuri Panja, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.