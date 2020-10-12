State making efforts to reach the top slot in fisheries, says Minister

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari with other dignitaries after inaugurating the ‘Matsya Pradarshanalaya’ at Lalithodyana in the temple town of Dharmasthala on Sunday.

MANGALURU

12 October 2020 01:08 IST

‘Union government has sanctioned ₹3.5 crore for State to promote the sector’

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojari said on Sunday that the State occupied the ninth position in inland fisheries and fourth position in marine fisheries in the country. All efforts are being made to take the State to the top position in both the sectors.

Speaking after inaugurating “Matsya Pradarshanalaya” at Lalithodyana in Dharmasthala, Mr. Poojari said that the Union government has sanctioned ₹ 3.5 crore to the State to promote the fisheries sector along the coast. There is good demand for fish chips.

Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said that taking care of animals and birds, more so, fish, will help in reducing stress in one’s life. Ornamental fish cannot be seen in lakes, rivers and sea. Hence, one should cultivate the hobby of keeping fish by becoming an aquarist.

Advertising

Advertising

Legislators Harish Poonja and Pratap Simpa Nayak took part in the function.