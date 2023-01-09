ADVERTISEMENT

State-level Yakshagana Sammelana to be organised in Udupi on February 11 and 12

January 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

M. Prabhakara Joshi to chair the Sammelana; the Sammelana would discuss threadbare the problems haunting the field at present and that might crop up in future, said Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar releases the logo of the Samagra Karnataka Yakshagana Sammelana to be held in Udupi on January 11 and 12 at MGM College premises on Monday, January 9 in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Monday, January 9, announced that the first State-level Yakshagana Sammelana will be organised by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy on February 11 and 12 in Udupi.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp office of the Academy at the MGM College premises, the Samelana venue in Udupi, Mr. Kumar said the Yakshagana has its own value in the State and was more significant in coastal Karnataka.

The Sammelana would discuss threadbare the problems haunting the field at present and that might crop up in future; transferring the art to the next generation and other aspects, Mr. Kumar said.

The Minister noted that the Yakshagana artists have contributed immensely to the development of Kannada literature. Not using any English word in the Prasanga was one of the major contributions that show the greatness of the artists.

Announcing the name of senior Yakshagana artist M. Prabhakara Joshi as the President of the Sammelana, Mr. Kumar said the government would release ₹2 crore grant for the Sammelana. He also released the Sammelana Logo on the occasion.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said he would make every effort to make the Sammelana, the first of its kind being held in his constituency, a success. Help from Yakshagana artists, patrons, general public and organisations would be solicited for the purpose, he said.

Sammelana Working President G.L. Hegde said the Yakshagana has contributed much for the growth of Kannada and strengthened Kannada traditional poetry. As many as 52 scholars have done research study on Yakshagana and obtained Ph.D, he said.

Academy former Chairman M.L. Samaga, heads of Saligrama and Mandarthi Melas P. Kishan Hegde and Dhananjaya Shetty, Kannada and Culture department joint director, Mysuru, Mallikarjuna Swamy, Academy Registrar Shivarudrappa, patron Murali Kadekar and others were present.

