State-level ‘huli vesha’ competition on August 23

A State-level ‘huli vesha’ competition will be held at Brahmagiri here from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami here on August 23.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Ashokraj Kadabettu, whose team has been performing huli vesha for the last 24 years, said that the competition was being organised to mark the silver jubilee of his group’s performing.

He said that a minimum of 15 ‘huli vesha’ teams are expected to perform during the competition. Each team needs to have a minimum of 15 members and they will be given 20 minutes for their performance.

The top three teams will get cash prizes of ₹33,333, ₹22,222, and ₹11,111. Some consolation prizes will also be given.

Only male groups can participate in the competition. But a few women teams will be performing at the venue on August 23, Mr. Kadabettu said. Kishoreraj, Vinod Sherigar, Bhagwandas of Kadabettu Huli Vesha group, Ganeshraj Saralebettu, social worker, were present.