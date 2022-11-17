State-level Cooperative Week celebrations from today

November 17, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Various cooperatives will organise the State-level Cooperative Week celebrations in Mangaluru from Friday, with the theme, “Development of entrepreneurship, strengthening bond between public-private-cooperative sectors”.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, president of the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation and South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank M.N. Rajendra Kumar said that Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the celebrations at the Karavali Festival Grounds in Lal Bagh in the presence of Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar. The function will be presided over by G.T. Deve Gowda of Karnataka State Cooperative Federation.

Mr. Kumar said that the two federations, SCDCC Bank, Cooperative Unions of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers Cooperative Union (DKMUL) and other cooperatives have joined hands for the celebrations.

While Mr. Sunil Kumar will present the State-level Sahakara Ratna awards, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will felicitate the best Navodaya self-help groups.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will hoist the Cooperation Flag before the start of the stage programme. Members of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and Y. Bharath Shetty, Mayor Jayanand Anchan, CAMPCO president Kishore Kumar Kodgi, DKMUL president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty and Dakshina Kanada-Udupi Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation president Yashpal Suvarna will attend.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar said that five from undivided Dakshina Kannada — Konkodi Padmanabha, Nityananda Mundodi, Dambekana Sadashiva Rai, Jayakara Shetty Indrali and Yashpal Suvarna— have been chosen for the Sahakara Ratna award and they will receive it during the Cooperative Week celebrations.

A Sahakari Jatha will be taken out by cooperatives from SCDCC Bank headquarters on Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road to Karavali Grounds at 9 a.m. Tableaux displaying cooperation giant Molahalli Shiva Rao’s contribution to the sector and other cultural troupes will be a part of the jatha, Mr. Rajendra Kumar said.

SCDCC Bank vice-president Vinay Kumar Surinje, Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Union president Kaushal Prasad Shetty, bank directors and others were present.