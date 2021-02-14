State govt. won’t take over private temples: Minister

Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Saturday that the State government will not take over private temples.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Poojary said that Section 53 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act of 2011 mandated registration of all private religious institutions. The recent notices issued to the private religious institutions were based on the circular issued by the Congress government in August 2015 which had quoted Section 53 of the Act. The government’s letter to Deputy Commissioners in November 2020 asked the Deputy Commissioners to file a compliance report on the basis of the circular issued in 2015. “Now, we are not pressing for filing the compliance report and we have withdrawn the circular,” Mr. Poojary said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had a few days ago objected to the government issuing notices to private temples based on the circular. Zonal executive president, VHP, South Karnataka, M.B. Puranik, had said that private temples had been asked to submit details, including their immovable and movable assets, under Section 53 of the Act. The notices had warned that legal action will be taken against them if details are not furnished. Mr. Puranik said that this was nothing but a move to take control over private temples.

On the delay in appointing members to the administrative committees of various temples under the Muzrai Department, Mr. Poojary said that Deputy Commissioners/Additional Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to hold meetings and complete the process.

The Minister said that steps are being taken to implement the Saptapadi scheme effectively in all the temples coming under the department. There will be no stoppage of funds from the government for this flagship scheme, he said.

Lauding Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he said a progressive budget, Mr. Poojary said that the Union government has proposed to spend ₹34.83 lakh crore in various sectors. With more funds granted for improvement of basic facilities, employment will be generated in health, transport and other sectors. The Union Budget is progressive and aids the country's development, he said.