State Govt. to set up Centre of Excellence for Fintech in city

29 October 2021 18:56 IST

Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Bio-technology, Science and Technology and Skill Development C.N. Ashwath Narayan said here on Friday that the government will set up a Centre of Excellence for Fintech or Financial Technology in the city.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural session of Mangaluru Technovanza organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the Minister said that the government will allocate ₹12 crore for it. The funds will be reserved in the 2022-23 Budget, he said.

The Minister reiterated that the government will, through Karnataka State Electronics Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS), set up a software technology park in the city. The Board of KEONICS has approved the proposal. The government will give further approval to the proposal and the construction of the park building will commence later.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that investors who attended the Global Expo 2020 in Dubai earlier this month have evinced interest in investing in the State. “But we should be ready to absorb the investment,” he said.

The Minister said that the government will promote start-ups in Mangaluru region by providing incentives under Beyond Bengaluru initiative and the government policy of promoting industries in tier II and tier III cities. Incentives will be given to attract companies to set up their units beyond Bengaluru. “Companies should be asked to open their units beyond Bengaluru through hand-holding,” he said.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that the government will also bring out a telecom policy applicable to the State to support telecom and internet service providers to get single window clearance for their projects. Many companies are coming forward to provide communication services in remote areas. The policy will deal with all aspects to promote communication services in the State.

The government is promoting digital learning in all government educational institutions in the State, the Minister said.

He inaugurated the Mangaluru office of KDEM. In all, six MoUs were exchanged on the occasion.