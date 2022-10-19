State govt. to marry off destitute woman in Udupi on October 28

The district administration and philanthropists have come together to foot the expenses for the ceremony to be held on the premises of State Home for Women

The district administration, in association with some philanthropists, will organise the marriage of a 25-year-old resident of State Home for Women on its premises in Nittur in Udupi on October 28.

The government has printed the marriage invitation card with the Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, who is also the head of Udupi unit of State Home for Women, being an invitee and it will bear the marriage cost of ₹5,000.

Philanthrophists have come forward to get mangalasutra and bear the other expenses for the marriage. It is after the gap of a decade that a marriage is being held on the premises of State Home for Women in Udupi district.

Deputy Director of Department of Women and Child Development, Udupi, Veena Vivekanand said that the 25-year-old woman has been in the home for the last five years. A 32-year-old man from outside the district, who had come to the home in search of a prospective bride, was impressed with the 25-year-old woman and he expressed his willingness to marry her.

Ms. Vivekanand said that they got a home inquiry report about the man’s family, his character and financial condition. Medical examination of the woman and the man was done and both the reports were placed before the District State Home Management Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

After approval from the district committee, the head office allowed the proposal to hold the marriage at the home, she said.

The official said that registration of the marriage will be done on October 27. The marriage will be held at the State Home in the presence of Mr. Rao, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna and MLAs from Udupi district, she said.

Apart from ₹5,000 for the marriage, the State government will keep in the name of the couple a fixed deposit of ₹15,000, which can be redeemed by the bride after three years.

Of the donations to be given by philanthropists include a Taali, Karimani Sara and a sari for the bride sponsored by Jeesta Developers. Udupi City Municipal Council president Sumithra Nayak has offered a pair of dresses each to the bride and the bridegroom. Bhandary, a beautician, will apply Mehndi and offer bangles to the bride. Hotelier Mohan Shetty will offer food to the home inmates on October 27 and distribute ice-cream and provide drinking water the next day. The Ambalpady Temple management will arrange for food for the inmates on October 28. Vegetable supplier Ganiga has offered to arrange a shamiyana, while a Lions Club will arrange a mantapam and garlands and also arrange for photography of the event.

Ms. Vivekanand said that the marriage of the 25-year-old inmate was the 22nd being held in the home since 1992.

The names of the bride and the bridegroom will not be revealed to ensure smooth conduct of the marriage, the official added.