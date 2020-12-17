State govt. sanctions land at Thokkottu for Beary Bhavan

It has sanctioned ₹ 6 crore for the building and of this amount, it has released ₹ 3 crore

The State government has sanctioned 0.25 acre land to Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy to construct a Beary Bhavan at Thokkottu. The foundation stone for the building will be laid soon, according to chairman of the academy Rahim Uchil.

The government has sanctioned ₹ 6 crore for building the bhavan. Of this amount, ₹ 3 crore has been released.

Earlier, the academy had purchased 0.25 acres from Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for building the Beary Bhavan at Baiturli village near Neerumarga.

The design of the bhavan was ready. But it was later decided not to construct the bhavan there as the site was found not suitable and the area did not have much Beary-speaking people.

Hence, the government was requested to allot free land for constructing the bhavan like how it gave free land to Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy to construct their own bhavans in the city.

Now, the government has allotted the land in the area where many Beary-speaking people live.

The academy will surrender the site purchased near Neerumarga to the MUDA and the money to be returned from the MUDA would be utilised for the activities of the academy, the chairman said.

The proposed bhavan at Thokkottu will have a large and a mini hall, library, museum and the office of the academy.

He said in a release that the academy thanks Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the former Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi for sanctioning the land and money for the Beary Bhavan.