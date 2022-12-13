State govt. plans to open ‘goshala’ in every Assembly segment, says MLC

December 13, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government intends to open ‘goshala’ (shelter for cattle) in every Assembly constituency in the State, K. Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, said here on Tuesday.

The shelter for cattle which will be opened in each Assembly constituency will be attached to an A grade Muzrai temple for its maintenance, he said.

Addressing presspersons, he said that now the government has begun opening goshalas in every district. A shelter for cattle is being opened in Dakshina Kannada at Koila in Puttur taluk.

He said that after the BJP government took over in the State each Assembly segment has been released ₹2 crore for the re-development of temples.

The MLC said that the BJP government has got done projects worth ₹1,500 crore in each Assembly segment represented by the party MLAs in Dakshina Kannada.

Shakthi Sangama

Mr. Nayak said that the BJP will organise ‘Shakthi Sangama’, which will be a State-level conference of its 24 cells in Bengaluru on December 18. In all, 1,500 members who are members of different cells, from Dakshina Kannada, will attend it. The conference will be held to discuss strategies to face next year’s Assembly elections. The State president of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel will presided over the conference, which will be attended among others by Union Minister for Railways and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also be present at the conference. As many as 18,000 members of 24 cells will attend the conference.

The MLC said that the party will go for elections with the development agenda. The projects done by both the Union and State governments and the welfare schemes implemented will be placed before people for seeking votes.

He said that people will be appealed to vote for stability and its continuity. There is a pro-incumbency factor in the State which will work in the favour of the BJP, he claimed.

The MLC said that the aim of the party is to win at least 150 seats and the party has geared up to achieve it.

Chairman of Mangaluru Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar was present.