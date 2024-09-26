ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. planning to cancel 12 lakh BPL cards in Karnataka, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, on Thursday, September 26, claimed that the State government is planning to cancel 12 lakh BPL cards across Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi Mr. Poojary said that the government’s move to cancel the BJP cards will affect poor families.

He alleged that the scanning facility has stopped in 14 government hospitals across the State. It reflects the quality of administration of the government.

Mr. Poojary said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign if the investigation into the MUDA scam is to be conducted fairly and transparently. If Mr. Siddaramaiah does not resign, the BJP will chalk out its future course of action. The State president of the party will decide on the same.

